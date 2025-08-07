India drawn with Iran, Palestine, Chinese Taipei and Lebanon in U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Hosts India have been placed in Group D alongside Iran, Palestine, Chinese Taipei and Lebanon for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, following the draw held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Ahmedabad's The Arena will host Group D of the Qualifiers from November 22-30.

India will begin the Qualifiers with a clash against Palestine (November 22) before taking on Chinese Taipei (November 26), Lebanon (November 28) and Iran (November 30).

The draw saw 38 teams divided into seven groups -- three of six teams each and four of five.

They will contest the Qualifiers in a single round-robin centralised league format, with the seven group winners progressing to the 21st edition of the finals, where they will join the nine AFC representatives from the FIFA U17 World Cup 2025 who have automatically qualified -- Qatar, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, North Korea, Japan, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

For the Qualifiers draw, the 38 teams were seeded into six pots based on a points system derived from their final rankings across the previous three editions of the Finals.

India were seeded in Pot 2, and placed in a separate hosts Pot before the draw to ensure they were not drawn in the same group as other hosts.

The AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 will take place from May 7 to 24, 2026, and the top eight finishers will qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

After missing out on qualifying for the 2025 tournament, India will aim to bounce back and appear in the upcoming edition of the tournament for the 10th time in history.

Groupings: Group A: China PR (H), Bangladesh, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Timor-Leste, Sri Lanka Group B: Yemen, Laos, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Cambodia, Guam, Pakistan Group C: Vietnam (H), Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Northern Mariana Islands, Macau Group D: Islamic Republic of Iran, India (H), Palestine, Chinese Taipei, Lebanon Group E: Australia, Iraq, Philippines, Jordan (H), Bhutan Group F: Thailand (H), Kuwait, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Maldives Group G: Oman, Afghanistan, Myanmar (H), Syria, Nepal India's schedule: November 22: Palestine vs India November 26: India vs Chinese Taipei November 28: India vs Lebanon November 30: IR Iran vs India.