India elect to bat against Bangladesh in 5th Women's T20I

Sylhet (Bangladesh), May 9 (PTI) India elected to bat against Bangladesh in the fifth and final women's T20I here on Thursday.

Eyeing a clean sweep, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India retained their playing eleven, whereas Bangladesh made three changes.

Middle-order batter Sobhana Mostary, all-rounder Ritu Moni and left-arm seamer Fariha Trishna came in for Murshida Khatun, Marufa Alter and Habiba Islam.

Teams: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, Titas Sadhu and Radha Yadav.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun and Fariha Trisna. PTI DDV TAP