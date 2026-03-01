India elect to bowl against Australia in third women's ODI

Hobart, Mar 1 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the third and final ODI here on Sunday.

Australia have already pocketed the ODI series after winning the fiirst two games.

India made three changes to their playing XI, replacing Kranti Goud, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Amanjot Kaur with Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh Thakur and Sneh Rana.

Lucy Hamilton will make debut for Australia while Georgia Wareham is also back in the side.

Teams: Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Alana King, and Lucy Hamilton.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kashvee Gautam, Shree Charani, and Renuka Singh Thakur. PTI SSC SSC APS APS