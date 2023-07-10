India ends team event campaign in quarters at Badminton Asia Junior C'ships

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) India suffered a 1-3 loss to Indonesia to sign off their mixed team event campaign at the quarterfinal stage of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Monday.

In the mixed doubles encounter, Samarveer and Radhika Sharma fell short against Adrian Pratama and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu, losing 16-21, 15-21 as India conceded a 1-0 lead to Indonesia.

Ayush Shetty exhibited his resilience and skill in a nail-biting boys' singles match against Alwi Farhan but narrowly lost 21-18, 15-21, 19-21 to further increase Indonesia's advantage.

Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj rejuvenated India's hopes with her exceptional performance in a thrilling girl's singles match against Ruzana.

She displayed remarkable composure and determination, clinching victory with a hard-fought 21-18, 10-21, 23-21 win to make the tie score 2-1.

However, in the boys' doubles event, Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana were against Indonesia's Muhammad Al Farizi and Nikolaus Joaquin. The Indian pair tried their best but ultimately succumbed to a 10-21, 21-15, 12-21 defeat.

While the Indian team's journey in the team event has concluded, the young players will begin their individual campaign on July 12.