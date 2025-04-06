India ends World Boxing Cup campaign on a high with six-medal haul

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Indian boxing contingent ended their campaign at the World Boxing Cup with an impressive haul of six medals, including a gold won by Hitesh, at Foz Do Iguacu in Brazil.

It's India's first-ever outing in an elite-level international meet organised by World Boxing.

Hitesh became the first Indian boxer to clinch a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup. His opponent Odel Kamara of England was injured and couldn't take to the ring in the 70kg final on Saturday.

Abhinash Jamwal, the other Indian boxer to reach the final in the 65kg category, gave his best against local favourite Yuri Reis but could not do enough to get a favourable verdict and bagged a silver medal.

Four Indians -- Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Manish Rathore (55kg), Sachin (60kg) and Vishal (90kg) -- bagged bronze medals.

Hitesh credited the 10-day preparatory camp in Brazil ahead of the tournament as something that helped him and the team a lot.

“The camp helped me learn a few tactical nuances that helped me a lot in the competition. This tournament has provided us fantastic exposure at the highest level and I am happy that I could grab the gold medal,” said Hitesh.

India had fielded a 10-member contingent at the World Boxing Cup, their first major international outing since the Paris Olympics.

The strong performance will not only boost the confidence of the players as they start preparing for the Olympic cycle ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.