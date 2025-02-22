India, England mixed disability teams to play seven-match T20I series

London, Feb 22 (PTI) The men's mixed disability teams from India and England will face off in a seven-match T20I series in June-July this year with the games to be played at overall four venues -- three first-class grounds -- including Lord's.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed on their website on Saturday that the series will be the "first of its kind" given the mixed disability teams will consist of players with physical disability, learning disability and hearing impairment.

"The game at Lord's – which falls on MCC's Disability Cricket Day on Wednesday 25 June – is the third of seven T20s, with games at Taunton, Wormsley, Worcester and Bristol," the ECB said.

Two of these T20Is will be played at Bristol with the first game to be a double-header, as the women's team from India and England will also be in action on the same day.

The ECB will be live-streaming the mixed disability series matches on its channels.

While the series will get underway on June 21 at Taunton, the second match will be on June 23 at Wormsley, third on June 25 at Lord's, and fourth and fifth on June 27 and 29 at Worcester respectively.

The sixth and seventh T20Is will be played at Bristol on July 1 and 3. PTI DDV SSC SSC