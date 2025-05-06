India eye final berth as South Africa aim for survival in women's Tri-Series

Colombo, May 6 (PTI) India will be eager to bounce back from their loss and confirm their spot in the final when they face a struggling South African side in the women's Tri-series here on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team saw their eight-match winning streak come to an end on Sunday with a rare defeat to hosts Sri Lanka.

While India are still well-placed to reach the final -- thanks to a superior net run rate of 0.433 built on dominant performances in their opening two games -- they will look to seal it with a convincing win on Wednesday.

The 'Women in Blue' are perched on top of the points table having earned four points from three outings. They are ahead of second placed Sri Lanka, who also have four points but an inferior NRR of -0.166, while winless South Africa are last although the Proteas women have played a game less.

India's batting has been a major positive in the series. Opener Pratika Rawal has led the charge with 163 runs, including two half-centuries, and currently tops the run-scorers' chart. Other batters have also contributed to the cause.

Sneh Rana has been the stand-out bowler not only for India but also in the series. She has snared 11 wickets in three games, bowling at an economy of 4.25, which is second best behind South Africa pace all-rounder Nadine de Klerk (4.06).

Rana's maiden five-wicket haul against South Africa was her highlight performance and she will look to replicate that display.

The bowlers fashioned the wins for India in the first two matches, but their performance dipped in the loss against Sri Lanka. To make matters worse, seam-bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam hobbled off the field after bowling just five overs on Sunday.

"Bowling is one area where we need to improve. There were chances today, but we couldn't capitalise on them," skipper Kaur admitted after the loss.

In stark contrast, South Africa have struggled for form, losing eight of their last nine ODIs, including both games in this series.

They put up a strong fight against India in the opener but faltered in the final overs. In their next outing, they were thoroughly outplayed by hosts Sri Lanka.

Both their batting and bowling departments have underperformed. The batters have struggled to rotate the strike, while the bowlers have lacked discipline in line and length, making it difficult to apply pressure or pick up wickets.

Compounding their woes is the struggle to cope with Sri Lanka's extreme heat.

Set batter Tazmin Brits suffered cramps during the game against India and had to retire hurt after receiving medical attention -- a turning point that shifted momentum in India’s favour.

In their next match, wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso was forced to leave the field due to a "heat-related illness", further highlighting the team's difficulties in adapting to the tough playing conditions.

"We always knew that it was going to be tough coming here. The heat was on today and you could see the girls suffering. But that's no excuse," head coach Mandla Mashimbyi had said.

Squads: India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Shuchi Upadhyay.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Karabo Meso, Miane Smit, Nondumiso Shangase, Seshnie Naidu Match starts 10 am IST. PTI APA AM APA AM AM