India eye redemption against Australia in crucial World Cup dress rehearsal

Mullanpur, Sep 13 (PTI) Buoyed by recent encouraging results and revenge in mind, India will begin their final phase of preparations for the Women's World Cup with a three-match ODI series against the Australia, starting here Sunday.

For Harmanpreet Kaur's side, the series offers not just a chance to fine-tune combinations ahead of the home World Cup but also an opportunity to avenge the 0-3 whitewash suffered in Australia last December.

Since that setback, India have enjoyed an impressive run, sweeping Ireland 3-0 at home, winning a tri-series in Sri Lanka involving South Africa, and beating England across formats (T20Is 3-2, ODIs 2-1).

All eyes will be on pacer Renuka Singh, who returns to international cricket after nearly nine months following a stress fracture.

Chief selector Neetu David underlined her importance: "Renuka has been a precious player for us. She had niggles and has been out of the game, but is available. She is our main player. This is a main event, great she's part of the team." Renuka will lead India's three-pronged seam attack alongside Kranti Goud who is the highest wicket-taker in the England ODIs, and Arundhati Reddy.

The spin department is well-stocked with Sneh Rana, who impressed during the Sri Lanka tri-series, young Shree Charani, as well as the seasoned duo of Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav.

In batting, Smriti Mandhana will continue to open with Pratika Rawal, who has cemented her place in Shafali Verma's position.

Harleen Deol has also been consistent at No 3, while Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues provide experience in the middle order.

Record seven-time world champions Australia will be playing their first internationals since the Ashes in February but remain confident given their settled core.

"We've been pretty lucky with the stability of our squad. It’s a good opportunity to try different roles and combinations. We’ve got so much talent, so much depth that we’re in pretty good hands,” skipper Tahila McGrath said.

Keeper-batter Beth Mooney, who has been a standout performer against India in recent ODIs, once again poses a big threat in Australia’s top order.

On the bowling front, Megan Schutt, the experienced pacer, will be Australia's go-to wicket-taking option.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, recovering from knee surgery, is unlikely to play the India series with an eye on the World Cup.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum and all-rounder Charli Knott have been included for exposure and are expected to feature only if injuries arise.

The first two ODIs will be played here in Mullanpur before the series-decider in New Delhi on September 20.

Teams (from) India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, N Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

