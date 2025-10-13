India face must-win battle against Singapore as Subhasish, Apuia bolster squad

Margao (Goa), Oct 13 (PTI) The Indian football team's hopes of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 hang by a thread as they prepare to host Singapore in a crucial return-leg clash at the Fatorda Stadium here on Tuesday.

With only victory likely to keep their slim chances alive, coach Khalid Jamil will welcome the additions of Mohun Bagan Super Giant defender Subhasish Bose and midfielder Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte to the squad, giving the Blue Tigers a timely boost ahead of the high-stakes outing.

With Sandesh Jhingan suspended, the inclusion of Bose and Apuia will significantly bolster India's squad as the former brings leadership and composure to a defence that struggled under pressure in Singapore.

It will provide much-needed experience against pacey forwards like Ikhsan Fandi and Shawal Anuar.

Apuia, meanwhile, would strengthen the midfield with his ability to control possession, dictate the tempo with proper coordination between defence with attack, and India would also bank on the home advantage.

It will also give coach Jamil tactical flexibility, allowing India to remain more balanced, resilient, and proactive as they chase a must-win result at home.

India's path in Group C has become precarious following a 1-1 draw in Singapore on October 9.

Rahim Alis 90th-minute equaliser rescued a point for a 10-man Indian side, after Ikhsan Fandi had put the hosts ahead in first-half stoppage time.

The result lifted India to third place in the group with just two points from three games, trailing Hong Kong and China, who top the table with seven points, and Singapore, who have five.

Bangladesh remain at the bottom with a solitary point. With only the top team advancing, India's margin for error has almost disappeared.

For the Blue Tigers to stay in the race, they must win all three remaining matches, hoping that Hong Kong, China earn no more than four points from their last two games and that they can beat the group leaders by more than one goal in their encounter to top them on head-to-head.

Victory over Singapore in the return leg will be crucial, as it could allow India to finish ahead of the hosts, even if they win their other matches.

A slip-up against Singapore or Hong Kong, coupled with a Bangladesh win over Hong Kong, could effectively end India's campaign with two games still to play.

The first-leg game in Singapore showcased India's resilience.

Despite starting brightly, the Blue Tigers fell behind just before half time when Fandi slotted home after a well-worked move.

The challenge intensified when Jhingan was sent off in the 47th minute for a second yellow card, leaving India to play almost the entire second half with 10 men.

Yet, India held firm, with goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu producing crucial saves to keep the score level.

In the 90th minute, a defensive lapse by Singapore allowed Rahim Ali to score his first-ever goal for India, rescuing a dramatic 1-1 draw and keeping qualification hopes alive.