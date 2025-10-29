India face stern test against Australia in Women's World Cup semifinal

Navi Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Alive in the tournament by a touch of fortune, hosts India will search for a spark of magic reminiscent of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's legendary knock eight years ago as they take on the mighty Australia in a blockbuster Women's World Cup semifinal here on Thursday.

Kaur's 115-ball 171 not out at Derby, England, in 2017 semifinal against Australia was seminal moment which catapulted women's cricket from the footnote to the headlines.

A victory over the seven-time world champions would not only ignite India's campaign but also fuel belief that an elusive ICC crown is within reach.

For a team that has flirted with inconsistency, Thursday's game offers India a chance to defeat one of sport's most dominant sides.

India's campaign has been as taxing as it can be for a World Cup host, especially when the team had its back pressed firmly against the wall following three defeats on the trot, from which they fought back to find a place in the semifinals. But then they lost a key batter in Pratika Rawal to injury.

There is no room for error now as India are left in the ring with each of those opponents who had outmatched them in league meetings.

But before they take the field, India will face some most pertinent questions on nailing their team combination.

The inclusion of the big-hitting Shafali Verma, who was neither in India's plans nor among the six reserve players, indeed adds more fuel to the fire.

But her record with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana -- 893 runs in 25 innings at 37.20 -- looks inferior to Rawal and Mandhana's 1,799 runs in 23 innings at 78.21 as an opening pair.

Should India pick Shafali, whose aggressive style could put pressure on the opponents and match Mandhana’s rich form and resolve to deliver rich results, or should they promote Harleen Deol in the opening slot in order to accommodate a sixth bowler? This, perhaps, is the toughest question the dressing room is facing.

Harleen's 169 runs without a fifty in seven matches at 75.11 do not promise fireworks but her propensity of sticking to the crease can provide India solidity at the top and also give Mandhana a familiar cushion which Rawal provides from the other end.

Despite forecasts of unseasonal rains, the pitch remains a batting haven and scoreboard pressure may not work as effectively on the chasing side.

Additionally, should India stick with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who was brilliant on the field and accurate in her bowling as shown against Bangladesh, particularly when pitted against Sneh Rana who has given away 201 runs in the last three matches for one wicket.

Kaur, who has largely misfired with the bat, would certainly look to draw from that brutal assault on Australia eight years ago for inspiration, as there isn’t any doubt that India need something special to overcome their toughest opponent.

A lot would hinge on Mandhana, who has played a lead role in India’s pursuit for their maiden World Cup title across formats with 365 runs at 60.83 with one century and two fifties, topping the batting charts with a dominant show in recent matches.

If anything, Australia once again have been the epitome of performance and perfection.

There is hardly any other team which could match their skill-set or doggedness, but it all comes down to how good a team is on the day and Australia would know a plucky India give away nothing.

When challenged, like against Pakistan or England, Australia have staged those fightbacks that reflect their deep resolve and a dressing room oozing with talent.

And when not challenged, like against South Africa in Indore, Australia have not only fired the first shots but crushed the opponent completely.

On Tuesday, while Alyssa Healy went through her drills to prove her fitness after missing matches against England and South Africa, Beth Mooney went through her training session which also included wicketkeeping practice.

While Healy looks on track to make her comeback in the semifinal, Australia would want their regular captain back in the middle who has struck centuries in each of her last two outings against Bangladesh and India.

An unbeaten 84 against a lowly Bangladesh notwithstanding, Phoebe Litchfield has been in an ordinary form this World Cup but as an exponent of the reverse-sweep shot, she would be looking forward to the outing against India on a belter.

There should, of course, be some concern on the form of Tahlia McGrath, who has stood in for Healy in the last two matches but has only 43 runs to show from six outings.

But in Ashleigh Gardner (265 runs including two tons, 7 wickets), Annabel Sutherland (114 runs and 15 wickets) and Alana King (13 wickets and 55 runs), Australia have a long list of players until No. 11 who can stage comebacks that can influence the outcomes.

The Teams (from): India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham.

Match starts at 3:00pm IST.