India fight back, England lead surges to 166 runs at tea on Day 3 of 4th Test

Ranchi: India fought back with wickets at regular intervals as England's lead surged to 166 runs at tea on the third day of their ongoing fourth Test here on Sunday.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3/48) took three wickets in quick succession to peg England back but a fine knock of 60 (91 balls, 7 fours) from opener Zak Crawley led the charge for the visitors, who have an upper hand in the contest.

England lost opener Ben Duckett (15), Ollie Pope (1), Joe Root (11) and skipper Ben Stokes (4) within the session's play to reach 120/5 at tea.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/10) also chipped in with a couple of wickets while Ravindra Jadeja was tad unlucky with a few decisions not going his way.

Earlier in the day, India were bowled out for 307 in their first innings with Dhruv Jurel narrowly missing out on his maiden century, falling for 90 from 149 balls with six fours and four sixes.

Brief scores: England 353 & 120/5 in 33 overs (Zak Crawley 60; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/48, Kuldeep Yadav 2/10) lead India 307 by 166 runs.