India finish 7th at Badminton World Junior Championships team events

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) India beat Thailand 3-1 to finish in the seventh spot at the mixed team events of the Badminton World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA on Saturday.

India's Samarveer and Radhika Sharma defeated Tanakorn Meechai and Fungfa Korpthammakit 11-21, 21-19, 21-18 in mixed doubles to make a positive start.

In boys' singles, Tushar Suveer, however, lost against Nachakorn Pusri 19-21, 11-21 as Thailand was back level 1-1.

In girls' singles, Tara Shah defeated Tonrug Saeheng 21-15, 24-26, 21-12 to put India ahead. Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana then defeated Songpon Sae-ma and Phurinath Saikamma 21-18, 21-19 in boys' doubles to seal the victory.

Individual events will commence from October 2.