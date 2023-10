Hangzhou: Indian skaters Jinesh Nanal Satyan and Shreyasi Joshi finished last in the mixed inline freestyle skating slalom final at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Four judges ranked the Indian duo seventh, while one judge ranked Jinesh and Shreyasi sixth.

Indian skates will not now compete in the indoor freestyle skating salom men's and women's preliminary rounds on Thursday.

On Monday, Indian skaters had bagged bronze in the men's and women's 3000m team relay events.