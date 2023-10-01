India finishes last in cross country equestrian at Asian Games

Hangzhou, Oct 1 (PTI) The Indian team on Sunday finished last in a five-team field to crash out of equestrian cross country after rider Ashish Limaye was eliminated here at the Asian Games.

The Indian team consisting of Vikas Kumar, Apurva Dabhade and Limaye finished with a total penalty score of 1070.80 which was significantly higher than other competitors.

Limaye had topped the dressage discipline in equestrian eventing competition on Saturday.

In the cross country event, while Kumar had total penalties of 41.20 and Dabhade had 29.60, Limaye was eliminated for missing two jumps.

"This happens in high-level sports. He is a good rider. He has experience. He jumped the first two fences and after the combination he turned left to go outside (the route), forgot to turn right," said Indian coach Rodolphe Scherer after the event.

"I told him afterwards and he said he was 'stupid' but I do not think he was stupid. Big pressure on the brain. That can happen in your life. I am very sad for him that it happened. Not a good day. I'm so sorry for him," Scherer added.

"He walked the course five times this morning. He saw all the riders before and had a really big expectation. Just one second the brain is dead." The Indian team's coach hoped Limaye would bounce back strongly in the showjumping event on Monday.

"The problem is that the Indian team has only three riders, and now because one is out, the team is out because you need three riders. Now, I hope he will ride nicely in showjumping tomorrow to have a nice individual place," Scherer added.

Limaye had taken the top position with only 26.90 penalty points whereas Dabhade finished eighth with 29.60 and Kumar was 16th with 32.40 penalty points.

China topped the group with total penalties of 86.80, followed by Japan at 92.70 and Thailand at 93.90. Hong Kong were placed fourth in the five-team list at 95.60. PTI DDV AH AH