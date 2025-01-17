India gear up to defend U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 17 (PTI) India's GenNext cricketers will be eager to extend their dominance in the global stage as they seek to defend the title of the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup beginning here on Saturday.

Clubbed with the West Indies, Sri Lanka and hosts Malaysia in Group A, India will begin their campaign against the Caribbeans at the Bayuemas Oval here on Sunday.

India had won the last edition -- also inaugural -- held in South Africa in 2023, beating England by seven wickets in the final.

The opening day's fixtures will see last edition's semi-finalists Australia taking on Scotland in Group D, while the 2023 runners-up England will face Ireland in Group B.

Other matches on Saturday include Samoa versus Nigeria (Group C), Bangladesh against Nepal (Group D), Pakistan versus the United States (Group B), and New Zealand against South Africa (Group C).

The tournament, featuring 16 teams, are divided into four groups, with the top three from each group progressing to the Super Six stage.

From there, the top-two teams from each Super Six group will advance to the semi-finals, culminating in the summit clash on February 2.

Shafali Verma-led India’s victory over England in the 2023 final in South Africa marked a historic moment for age group women’s cricket.

Shafali had led by example, while the team, coached by Nooshin Al Khadeer, also had the likes of current India senior player Titas Sadhu, Shweta Sehrawat, and the spin trio of Mannat Kashyap, Parshavi Chopra and Archana Devi.

With the ODI World Cup at home due later this year, the Niki Prasad-led squad will be eager to seize the opportunity and make the leap to the senior team.

Among the promising players is Hyderabad's Trisha G, whose top-order aggression guided India to victory in the U-19 Asia Cup last month.

Having been a squad member two years ago also, Trisha is poised for an even stronger performance on the world stage.

The team also boasts a lethal left-arm orthodox spin attack in Parunika Sisodia, Sonam Yadav and Aayushi Shukla -- all emerged as key players in the triumphant Asia Cup here last year.

India would face strong challenge from England, Australia and South Africa.

This edition will see Samoa making their ICC tournament debut, alongside Nigeria, Nepal and Malaysia, all competing in their first U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

India Squad ********** Niki Prasad (Captain), Sanika Chalke (Vice-captain), G Trisha, Kamalini G (WK), Bhavika Ahire (WK), Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S; Standby players: Nandhana S, Ira J and Anadi T.

The Groups ********* Group A: India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, West Indies; Group B: England, Ireland, Pakistan, United States; Group C: New Zealand, Nigeria, Samoa, South Africa; Group D: Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Scotland. PTI TAP PDS PDS