India go down 1-4 to China in women's Asia Cup

Hangzhou (China), Sep 11 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team suffered its first defeat of the Asia Cup, going down 1-4 to hosts China in a Super 4s match here on Thursday.

Mumtaz Khan (39') netted India's lone goal, while Zou Meirong (4', 56'), Chen Yang (31') and Tan Jinzhuang (49') struck for the hosts.

India were unbeaten in the pool stage with wins over Thailand and Singapore and a draw against Japan. They began their Super 4s campaign with a 4-2 victory against Korea.

The top two teams from the Super 4s will contest the final on September 14. The winner of the Asia Cup secures direct qualification to the 2026 Women's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands. PTI APA APA AH AH