India go down 2-3 to Malaysia in quarterfinals of Asia Jr mixed team event

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) India ran powerhouse Malaysia close but eventually went down 2-3 in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed team championships on Monday.

The Indians will now participate in the individual championship, beginning from Wednesday.

India made yet another change to their mixed doubles pairing in the quarterfinals, combining Sanskar Saraswat with Shravani Walekar.

The duo gave the team the lead with a 21-16, 13-21, 21-17 win over Kang Khai Xing and Noraqilha Maisarah.

Senior Nationals runners-up Tanvi Sharma then doubled India’s lead when she got the better of Siti Zulaikha 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 in girls’ singles.

India looked on course of an upset win when Pranay Shettigar clinched the opening game against Muhammad Faiq.

But he could not sustain the momentum and lost 15-21, 21-18, 21-19 in an hour and six minutes and Malaysia then grabbed the opportunity.

Walekar and Navya Kanderi went down 16-21, 15-21 against Bui Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting.

In the crucial boys’ doubles, Bhargav Ram Arigela and Arsh Mohammad lost to Kang and Aaron Tai 18-21, 10-21.

Speaking about the team’s performance, Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Sanjay Mishra said, “I am extremely happy with the way the team fought and came within striking distance of a medal.

"Some of these youngsters were playing in such a competition for the first time but hardly showed any nerves." Result (Quarterfinals): India lost to Malaysia 2-3: (Sanskar Saraswat/Shravani Walekar beat Kang Khai Xing/Noraqilha Maisarah 21-16, 13-21, 21-17; Tanvi Sharma beat Siti Zulaikha 21-15, 15-21, 22-20; Pranay Shettigar lost to Mohammad Faiq 21-15, 18-21, 19-21; Navya Kanderi/Shravani Walekar lost to Bui Ong Xin Yee/Carmen Ting 16-21, 15-21; Bhargav Ram Arigela/Arsh Mohammad lost to Kang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai 18-21, 10-21.