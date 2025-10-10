India go down to Indonesia in semifinals, sign off with first-ever bronze at World Junior C'ships

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) India's fine run at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships ended with a bronze medal after the hosts went down fighting to defending champions Indonesia in the semifinals here on Friday.

Having secured a historic first-ever medal in the mixed team competition with a quarterfinal win over former champions Korea on Thursday, India couldn't sustain the momentum and lost 35-45, 21-45 to the pre-tournament favourites.

Indonesia will next face the winner of the other semifinal between 14-time champions China and Japan.

India made just one change to the squad that beat Korea on Wednesday, bringing in Vishakha Toppo for Aanya Bisht in the mixed doubles, while once again starting the tie with boys doubles category.

The top Indian doubles combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu gave them a perfect start as they beat Indonesia's Muhmmad Rizki Mubarrok and Raihan Daffa Pramono 9-5 to raise hopes of an upset.

Unnati Hooda wasn't at her best in the girls singles tie against Thalita Wiryawan in the first set, but did enough to keep India's nose ahead at 18-16.

It was Indonesia's world junior no 1 boys singles player Mohd Ubaidillah who turned things around for his team as he beat Rounak Chouhan 11-5 to hand his team a four-point advantage.

The mixed doubles combination of Lalramsanga and Vishakha Toppo did raise hopes of a fightback as they first drew level at 28-28 and even 9-3. But the Indonesian combination of Ikhsan Pramudya and Rinjani Nastine raised their level at the break and closed the match with 10-9 to wrest back the initiative.

Nastine then teamed up with Riska Anggraini to beat Reshika U and Vennala K 9-2 to wrap up the set 45-35.

Indonesia then took control of the second set from the very first point with Mubarrok and Pramono beating the Indian boy's combination 9-2.

With Unnati going down 7-9 against Wiryawan and Rounak losing 7-9 against Ubaidillah, it was too big an ask for the doubles combinations to close the gap.

Indian players will now prepare for the individual championship that will begin on Monday.