India got 2030 CWG hosting due to its confidence, preparedness: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said India has bagged the 2030 Commonwealth Games hosting rights on back of its "confidence and preparedness" as she highlighted the "unprecedented" development in sports under the current Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament to mark the start of the Budget Session, Murmu said the current government has undertaken structural reforms to improve the sports governance system.

"Through the combined efforts of India's youth and my government, the country is also witnessing unprecedented development in sports," she said.

"Over the past decade, reforms have been undertaken in every system related to sports in India. My government has formulated the Khelo India policy and made sports-related institutions transparent.

"As a result of its preparedness and confidence, India has been entrusted with the responsibility of hosting the Commonwealth Games-2030," she added.

The Games will be held in Ahmedabad, which is also bidding to become an Olympic host in 2036.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was the driving force behind the enactment of the landmark National Sports Governance Act, which would ensure greater financial and administrative accountability for the country's sports federations.

The President also applauded India's women cricketers for their World Cup triumph in November last year. She also congratulated the blind women cricketers for winning the World Cup a few weeks later.

"The way the performance of our daughters and divyang fellow citizens has improved, is truly remarkable. India's women's cricket team has won the World Cup for the first time. Similarly, the Blind women's cricket team has also won the World Cup. I extend my heartiest congratulations to my daughters," she said.