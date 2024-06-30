India hailed as ‘best team in tournament’ after T20 World Cup win

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Former and current cricketers joined the chorus in hailing Indian team's second T20 World Cup triumph after Rohit Sharma's men beat South Africa by seven runs in a pulsating final in Bridgetown on Saturday.

“Congratulations Team India on becoming the T20 World Champions. Been the best team in the tournament remaining unbeaten throughout,” VVS Laxman, current head of the National Cricket Academy wrote on X.

“Great composure and character shown by the team to win this from the situation we were in with 5 overs remaining. Every player deserves credit for giving it their all and rising to the occasion and wonderfully led by Rohit,” he added.

“We are champions!” rejoiced ace spinner and 2011 World Cup winner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Congratulations team India! Wonderful victory.” “YEH MERA INDIA. WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS. SO PROUD OF YOU GUYS. (This is my India. We are the champions, so proud of you guys.),” wrote former spinner Harbhajan Singh.

An ambassador for the T20 World Cup in the Americas, Yuvraj Singh individually praised all the key members of the side.

“You did it boys ! @hardikpandya7 your a hero ! @Jaspritbumrah93 what an over to bring India back in the game ! Extremely ecstatic for @ImRo45 great captaincy under pressure ! @imVkohli #Rahul Dravid and the whole team indiavssa #ICCT20WorldCup2024,” he wrote.

“Well played @akshar2026 @IamShivamDube. koi reh to nahi gaya ! Oh @surya_14kumar what a catch under pressure,” Yuvraj added, wondering if he mistakenly did not leave out anyone.

Hero of two T20 World Cup finals and India's would be coach Gautam Gambhir wrote, “CHAMPIONS!” Having earlier explained his standout moments of the game when it was under progress, legendary Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Chak De India!!!!” Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also congratulated the side.

“Heartiest congratulations to Rohit sharma and his team .. what a game to win .. may be a World Cup in 11 (13) yrs but the talent the country has ,they will win many more ..” (Sic) “Bumrah is absolutely magic .. well done Virat,axar ,Hardik and every one .. rahul Dravid and the support staff .. what a proud moment,” (sic) Ganguly added. PTI DDV KHS