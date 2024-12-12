India hails Gukesh's historic world chess championship title

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) India ran out of superlatives in hailing history-maker D Gukesh after he became the first teenager world champion in chess on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing him as an inspiration for "millions of young minds".

The 18-year-old Gukesh's triumph was celebrated far and wide across the country with the PM joining the sports fraternity and others in lauding his incredible achievement.

He won after prevailing in a tense 14th and last game of the title showdown against holder Ding Liren of China in Singapore.

"Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

"His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu said India is "immensely proud" of Gukesh's achievement.

"Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. He has done India immensely proud. His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse. Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future," said the country's President in a post on X.

The legendary Viswanathan Anand, who won the title an unprecedented five times, praised Gukesh for winning something of this magnitude at such a young age.

"It's a great feat. To become the world champion at the age of 18 is no small feat. It was a great sight to see him celebrating after the win. Hopefully, this will inspire a lot of aspiring players," Anand said.

Gukesh beat Garry Kasparov's record of 22 years, six months and 27 days when he had won the title in 1985.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called him a chess prodigy.

"Extending my warm wishes to @DGukesh for clinching the prestigious World Chess Championship title and becoming the youngest World Champion in the history of #Chess. Your hard work & dedication has made the entire nation proud!" Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the country first and only track and field Olympic gold medallist, wrote on 'X', "Congratulations, Gukesh! The best in the world and the youngest to ever do it. India is proud." Like PM Modi, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra said Gukesh has inspired a generation to "dream big" with his stunning achievement.

"Congratulations, Gukesh, on becoming the World Chess Champion! Your brilliance, determination, and grace under pressure have made the entire nation proud. You've not just won a title but inspired a generation to dream big.

"Wishing you even greater success ahead!" Bindra tweeted.

Former star cricketer Virender Sehwag said, "Woww, you beauty Gukesh. At just 18, Gukesh Dommaraju becomes the youngest World Chess Champion ever. A great moment for us all and you are an inspiration, Gukesh." International Chess Federation (FIDE) tweeted, "We have a new world champion! Congratulations Gukesh D." It caps off a stunning year for Gukesh, who also won the Candidates 2024 tournament and the Chess Olympiad. PTI AH AH BS BS