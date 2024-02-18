India hammer England by 434 runs in third Test

Rajkot, Feb 18 (PTI) India beat England by a whopping 434 runs in the third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here on Sunday.

This was India's biggest Test win in terms of runs, surpassing the 372-run victory over New Zealand in 2021.

Set an improbable victory target of 557, England collapsed to 122 all out in 39.4 overs on day four.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking five wickets for 41 runs in 12.4 overs.

It was easily England's worst batting effort of the series with no batter able to cross the 20-run mark barring number 10 Mark Wood (33).

On the same pitch, India amassed 445 and 430 for four declared in their two innings respectively.

The massive win was set up by Yashasvi Jaiswal who remained unbeaten on 214 in India's second innings. The other centurions of the game were Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

Sarfaraz Khan scored back-to-back fifties on his debut.

The fourth Test will be played in Ranchi from February 23.

Brief Scores: India: 445 and 430 for 4 in 98 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 214 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 68 not out, Shubman Gill 91; Rehan Ahmed 1/108) England: 319 and 122 all out in 39.4 overs (Mark Wood 33; Ravindra Jadeja 5/41, Kuldeep Yadav 2/19). PTI BS ATK ATK