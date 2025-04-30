India has a bright future in chess as we have many players in top 10 rankings: Humpy

Gurugram, Apr 30 (PTI) Reigning world rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy firmly believes that the sport in the country has a “bright future” and said the increasing presence of Indian players in the top 10 rankings is an indication to that.

Humpy, who is a two-time world rapid title winner, is ranked No. 5 in the women’s section, while India have three representatives inside the top 10 in the men’s segment —world champion D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa. “I think we have a very bright future as we can see many Indian players in the top 10 world rankings. Many of our Indians are doing well. Gukesh is the world champion, so, it's quite a high time for India,” Humpy told PTI on the sidelines of South Asia's First Mind Sports Championship - The SOG Grandmasters Series here on Wednesday.

“And in the women's section as well, we are having youngsters doing well, so definitely we are having a chess boom in the country, thanks to the support from the Government of India and the All India Chess Federation,” added Humpy.

Speaking about her own game, Humpy said she is struggling in the classical format after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think I was at my best around 2006-2010. I had my peak rating of 2625 as well. I think until 2020 my classical (game) was very good, like I managed to win a lot of Grand Prix events and then also the Cadence Cup in the US.

“But after the pandemic, I think I was lacking a lot of preparations in the opening part, and I was not doing that great in the classical,” she said.

But the Indian said he has polished her abilities in Rapid and Blitz formats of chess.

“But I improved my skills in the Rapid and Blitz formats where I managed to win the world titles and also the Blitz silver medal. So, last year I struggled a lot in classical tournaments and I lost my rating heavily.

“This year I am determined to do better in the classical and I am happy that after winning the world rapid last December, I felt again motivated to work towards bettering my game. As sportspersons, we all know there will be a lot of ups and downs,” she noted.

The 38-year-old was effusive in her praise for youngsters like Divya Deshmukh and R Vaishali.

“Coming to the youngsters like Divya and Vaishali, these are the next generation talents we have. Also Vantika (Agarwal).

“So, I feel reaching 2625 (Elo points) is a bit higher task for them at this moment because they are around 2460. They still need to sustain their level at the 2500 mark,” Humpy said.

She said the young players should strive to achieve the 2500 Elo ratings.

“They should first try to improve their rating to 2550. I think that's the biggest task which they have. I have seen them close to 2500 before but they dropped off a little bit." PTI SSC UNG UNG