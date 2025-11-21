India has multiple options: Rhodes on Gill's absence from second Test

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes feels India will definitely miss Shubman Gill in the second Test against the Proteas but said the hosts have enough bench strength to fill the regular captain's void.

Gill was on Friday released from the Test squad ahead of the second match against South Africa starting Saturday in Guwahati after he could not fully recover from a neck spasm sustained while batting in the first innings of the opening Test in Kolkata.

"Sometimes India's strength is also a slight disadvantage. They have so many great cricket players. So, who to bring in, who to leave out is such a difficult call.

"It's a great problem to have and it just shows. Every time there is a gap to be filled, India has a multitude of options. It's more a case of whichever player gets the opportunity," Rhodes said when asked about Gill's absence from the second Test.

The 56-year-old South African, however, said whoever gets the chance will need to prove his worth instantly because of the stiff competition for places in the India team.

"Are they grounded enough and are they focused enough to make the most of it? Because the big issue with the Indian set-up is such a strong side that you might only get one opportunity.

"You're not going to leave him (Gill) out, so you've probably got one Test. And always psychologically, that's a tough thing to handle. So, whichever player they pick, they've got great talent," Rhodes said on the sidelines of FICCI TURF 2025 – 15th Global Sports Summit here on Friday.

"Someone's going to be there and disappointed. And the key there, if there's an injury, India has the opportunity to bring the talent. So, the difficulty always is choosing those 11." Rhodes lauded Indian cricket's succession plan and cited the examples MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

While Dhoni has retired from international cricket, Kohli and Rohit now only play one format -- ODIs.

"India has built on the capabilities of Dhoni, Kohli, and they've done exceptionally well. But there's always been a succession plan. India has built on that. So, India needs to ensure that they keep bringing in these younger players because they've got the talent. It's just given them the opportunity," Rhodes said.

"And absolutely, they are great stars. They are fantastic role models for cricket in India. It is great to see that people have this love for the guys. And, you know, that cricket is such a burning passion." Rhodes also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for lifting its maiden ODI World Cup recently.

"Hopefully, they (India) start having the love for the ladies too. Women's cricket in India is going to skyrocket. I want to see that same support for women's team." PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM