India has potential to win Jr hockey WC but need to work on game management: Rupinder

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Olympic medallist former dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh feels India has the potential to finish on the podium in the upcoming FIH Junior World Cup but said success in the event will depend on game management by the young players.

India has won the Junior World Cup in 2001 (Hobart) and 2016 (Lucknow).

India is set to host the Junior World Cup again in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 till December 10 this year, and Rupinder has been working with the junior dragflickers at the request of his dear friend and former teammate PR Sreejesh, who is the coach of the junior men's side.

"Sreejesh is doing well with the team at the moment. We know the players are young, have speed and talent but what is important is game sense, game management. They need to learn how to manage the game minute by minute. The more they play they will get that experience. They have everything but just need to work on game management," Rupinder said in a virtual press conference.

"This team has the potential but it depends on how they perform on that day and manage their game. Sreejesh is doing a good job, so I am hoping his experience will benefit the team." Rupinder conducted a 10-day dragflick camp with the junior team earlier this month in Bengaluru.

"I love to do anything related to hockey. I was in Bengaluru for a few days to work with the junior team dragflickers. I am not a full-time coach. I am just trying to help by sharing my experience. I am trying to pass on my dragflicking expertise." Rupinder, who was a member of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze-winning team, currently plays in the Hockey India League after retiring from the game. He was captain of title-winning side Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers last year. But this year, he has been roped in by SG Pipers for Rs 12 lakh in the mini auction on Wednesday.

The lanky former defender admitted it is increasingly becoming difficult to keep the body in shape after retirement.

"It is very difficult but in Gurdaspur I am continuing my strength and fitness training. I am trying to devote 1-2 hours to gym work. Last year, I thought it would be my last HIL because I felt it would be difficult after retiring from international hockey.

"But at the same time, it is difficult to live without hockey. I am just playing for passion. I am trying to manage my fitness but I can't be the same like 20-21 years back and you have to accept that.

"I just share my experiences and learnings. If I can't share my experiences with the juniors then it is getting wasted." Rupinder feels it has become difficult to score more goals from dragflicks as the defence of every side has improved.

"The defensive structure has improved a lot. The first rusher is always maintaining his line and the goalkeeper is covering the right. So, you need to have a lot of variation. It's not easy these days," said Rupinder, who has scored over 120 international goals in 223 appearances.