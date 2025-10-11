India have figured out a style of play in ODIs, and will be real threat: Australia skipper Healy

Visakhapatnam, Oct 11 (PTI) The past records give Australia a definite edge over India, but skipper Alyssa Healy on Saturday termed the hosts a “real threat” in the ongoing Women's World Cup having figured out a working ODI template.

Overall, the Aussies enjoy an overwhelming 48-11 advantage over India in women one-dayers, but Healy is aware that Harmanpreet Kaur’s side is gradually closing the gap.

"I've said it previously that I feel like they've been almost a sleeping giant in the women's game for a long period of time. It's probably since the WPL has come into play that they've realised the depth they've got," Healy said in the pre-match press do here.

"They've figured out a style of play that they want to use, especially in this format. They're really sticking to that, which I think has been really impressive to see. Look at them in their home conditions, they're obviously going to play really well and be a real threat," she added.

Healy hoped that the Australian batters will push behind the top-order debacle against Pakistan in Colombo, and return to their heavy-scoring ways.

The defending champions were staring at the wrong end of the barrel against Pakistan at 76 for seven before Beth Mooney struck a hundred to lift them to a match-winning 221 for nine.

"The wickets have still been good. Probably maybe a little bit of pressure has come into play at times and teams have got themselves into a little bit of a pickle. So, having to adapt quickly is going to be important.

"Obviously, we're here at a new destination against a really good side. So, we’re just going to have to pick up on that really quickly. On the collapse sort of situation, I think it's on our top order to make the bulk of the runs,” she noted.

Healy hoped that she along with her opening partner Phoebe Litchfield would be able to give a good start to Australian innings.

"The power play plays a crucial role in this World Cup. If you can get off to a good start and set a platform, that's going to be really important to putting a good total out there or chasing something down. So there's a little bit of a fine balance in that regard." Both Healy and Litchfield are yet to hit the top gear in the tournament, having made 39 and 55 runs across two matches.

"Both of us (Healy and Litchfield) at the top of the order are quite aggressive players, so we're not exactly going to curb that at any point. It's just probably making a few better decisions and taking a few smarter options, knowing and feeling the conditions," she detailed.

"And hopefully that will lay the platform for what is a really dominant middle-order of ours to set a good total or, like I said, chase it down," she added.

But do such scenarios add pressure on the Aussies — collectively or individually? "We're allowed to lose games in cricket. We're allowed to be put under pressure at times, in particular in World Cups. You're going to be put under the pump in unfamiliar conditions against unfamiliar sides at times. That's the nature of the game.

"I've said all along, I really back our depth in our side. That the 11 that we put out on the park are going to be able to get the job done for us. We're fortunate that it's been a different person every time that stuck their hand up and said, ‘Yep, I've got this.’ So, absolutely no extra pressure on our team," she said.

At 35, Healy is appearing in her third World Cup, and the experience has taught her to manage several situations, however tough they are. "My first World Cup, I ran drinks. So it's got a lot more stressful over the years. Sitting in my fourth and probably last one as captain, it's definitely made me a little bit more grey over the years. But it's still enjoyable.

"That's what you want to do as an elite athlete, is to test yourself against the best in the world. And that's exactly what we gave on this trip,” she said. PTI UNG AT AT