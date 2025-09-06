India hold defending champions Japan 2-2 in women's Asia Cup

Hangzhou (China), Sep 6 (PTI) Navneet Kaur struck from a penalty corner seconds before the final hooter as India came from behind twice to hold defending champions Japan 2-2 in their second pool match of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament here Saturday.

In a pulsating pool B match, Hiroka Murayama gave Japan the lead in the 10th minute before India's Rutaja Dadaso Pisal equalised in the 30th minute.

Chiko Fujibayashi again put Japan ahead in the 58th minute only to see Navneet restore the parity in the 60th minute.

India, who had thrashed Thailand 11-0 in their opening match, face Singapore in their final pool B match on Monday.

India are currently ranked 10th in the world, while Japan are placed at 12th.

It was a quick start from India with attacks on the Japanese citadel. However, Japan absolved the initial pressure and they even drew first blood when Murayama found the back of the net to round of a sweeping move.

Japan led 1-0 and kept India at bay for the remainder of the first quarter.

The Indians pressed hard with more attacks in the hunt for the equaliser. Japan were not giving away anything and made it tough for the Indians.

But, in the final minutes of the first half, India found a way through as Rutuja scored just before the breather and brought the contest level at 1-1.

The two teams went into the break with the scores locked at 1-1.

The second half started with both sides taking a watchful approach so as not to concede momentum.

India were looking to get their noses in front after having finished the first half strongly, but Japan’s disciplined defensive unit held on.

The third quarter saw both teams trade punches, and go into the final 15 minutes with the scores at 1-1.

In the final quarter, both teams upped the ante in attack as they were looking for the crucial winner.

And, it was Japan’s pressure that paid off initially as they got the goal a couple of minutes before the final hooter.

A penalty stroke fell to Fujibayashi and she smashed home to make it 2-1.

After that, India gave their all as they went in search of an equaliser and it came in the form of Navneet's penalty corner in the dying moments of the game.

Eventually, both teams shared the spoils.

The tournament features eight teams and the top two from each of the two pools will qualify for the Super 4s stage.

The top two teams in Super 4s will play in the final on September 14.

India have come into the tournament without the injured duo of veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia and ace drag-flicker Deepika.

The Asia Cup winners will qualify for the 2026 Women's World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands. PTI PDS AT PDS TAP