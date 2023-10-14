India in command against Pakistan in marquee World Cup clash

Ahmedabad: The bowlers delivered under pressure as India reduced Pakistan to 171 for seven in their high-profile World Cup clash here on Saturday.

Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) were the main scorers for Pakistan who slipped to 171 for seven from 155 for two.

Mohammed Siraj removed opener Abdullah Shafique and Pakistan skipper Babar while Kuldeep Yadav got rid of Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed in the 33rd over.

Bumrah got the important wicket of the in-from Rizwan who failed to read the Indian pacer's slower one and was bowled.

India won the toss and elected to bowl.