India in driver's seat as Bangladesh all out for 146; India need 95 runs to win

Kanpur: Spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Jasprit Bumrah worked their magic as India dismissed Bangladesh for 146 in their second innings, giving the hosts a target of 95 runs to win the second Test and make a clean sweep of the two-match series here on Tuesday.

The lunch session was extended by half an hour to complete Bangladesh's innings.

Ashwin returned with figures of 3/50, while Jadeja took 3/34 and Bumrah grabbed 3/17 on day 5 of the Test as Bangladesh, resuming their innings at 26/2 in the rain-hit Test, lost eight wickets in the extended morning session for the addition of 120 runs.

Overnight batter Shadman Islam was the highest scorer for Bangladesh in the second innings, scoring 50 runs.

Bangladesh were bundled out for 233 in their first innings before India scored a quick-fire 285/9 and declared their innings on Monday in a match in which two days were completely lost due to a wet outfield.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 233 all out and 146 all out in 47 overs (Shadman Islam 50; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/50, Ravindra Jadeja 3/34, Jasprit Bumrah 3/17) vs India 285/9 declared in 34.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 71, KL Rahul 68, Shakib Al Hasan 4/78, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/41).