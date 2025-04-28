India in Group D with Myanmar, Indonesia, Turkmenistan in AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) India was on Monday clubbed with Myanmar, Indonesia and Turkmenistan in Group D of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup following the draw conducted in Kuala Lumpur.

Myanmar will host Group D of the Qualifiers between August 6 and 10 in a centralised single round-robin format.

A total of 33 teams were divided into eight groups. Group A has five teams while the rest seven have four each.

The group winners and the three best runners-up, along with final round host country Thailand, will complete the cast of 12 teams for the 12th edition of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup, which will take place from April 1 to 18.

The top four teams in the final tournament will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

The AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, an eight-team tournament until 2024, has been expanded to 12 teams from the 2026 edition onwards.

The seedings for the draw were based on a points system derived from the teams' final rankings across the previous three editions of the tournament. India were placed in Pot 2.