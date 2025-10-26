India in semifinals of Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy

Muscat, Oct 26 (PTI) The Indian men’s rugby team has made it to the semifinals of the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy following an impressive opening day of the tournament.

After a fighting 14-10 win over Lebanon in the opener, India maintained momentum with a 26-5 victory against Afghanistan, and went on to secure a commanding 21-7 win over Iran in the quarter-final.

With three wins from three matches, India face Saudi Arabia in the semifinal on Monday.

A win will not only send the team into the final but also seal a historic promotion to Division 1 - the Asia Rugby Sevens Series - for the first time ever. PTI BS TAP