India inch closer to victory, reduce England to 103/5 at lunch

Dharamsala, Mar 9 (PTI) Hosts India inched closer towards an innings victory as they reduced England to 103 for 5 at lunch on day three of the fifth and final Test here on Saturday.

Playing his 100th Test, senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin snared four top-order wickets, giving away 55 runs. Kuldeep Yadav (1/9) picked one.

Joe Root was in the middle when lunch was taken after Ashwin bowled rival skipper Ben Stokes. England still trail India by 156 runs.

Earlier, veteran England seamer Jimmy Anderson became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to take 700 wickets when he dismissed Kuldeep.

Resuming from the overnight score of 473/8, India were all out within 20 minutes of play, adding only four runs to the total.

India lead the series 3-1.

Brief Scores: England: 218 and 103 for 5 in 22.5 overs (Jonny Bairstow 39, Joe Root 34 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/55) India: 477 all out in 124.1 overs (Subman Gill 110, Rohit Sharma 103, Devdutt Padikkal 65; Shoaib Bashir 5/173). PTI APA KHS KHS