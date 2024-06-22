India inch towards T20 WC semifinal thrashing Bangladesh by 50 runs

North Sound (Antigua), Jun 22 (PTI) A clinical India all but clinched a semi-final berth in the T20 World Cup after a comfortable 50-run win against Bangladesh in a Super 8s match here on Saturday. Riding on a half-century from vice-captain Hardik Pandya (50 off 27 balls) and useful knocks from Virat Kohli (37), Rishabh Pant (36) and Shivam Dube (34), India posted 196 for 5, the highest T20I total at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium.

In reply, Bangladesh were all at sea against Kuldeep Yadav's (3/19 in 4 overs) left-arm wrist spin as they managed only 146 for 8 in the end.

Pandya showed his all-round prowess with a scalp as only skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (40 off 32 balls) looked comfortable in the middle. Jasprit Bumrah (2/13 in 4 overs) was economical as ever.

Brief Scores: India 196/5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Shivam Dube 34, Rishabh Pant 36, Virat Kohli 37; T H Sakib 2/32).

Bangladesh 146/8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 40, Kuldeep Yadav 3/19, Jasprit Bumrah 2/13). PTI KHS KHS UNG