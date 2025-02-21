India interested in hosting 2030 CWG; wants to conduct axed disciplines in 2026 edition

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) India is "interested" in hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and also conduct all those disciplines that were axed from the 2026 edition to ensure that the country's medal tally is not affected when the event is held in Glasgow, a source in the sports ministry said on Friday.

"We are interested and a formal interaction has taken place with the Commonwealth Games Federation on this. We have also proposed that all the disciplines that have been removed from the 2026 CWG be held in India," the source said.

In a blow to India's medal prospects, key sports such as hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket and shooting were dropped from the 2026 edition by host city Glasgow, which announced a pruned roster of 10 disciplines to keep the event budget-friendly.

"This has been proposed to ensure that our medal tally does not suffer. An informal proposal has been put across, we will see how the host city responds to it," the source said.

Table tennis, squash and triathlon were also axed in a bid to limit the cost and streamline logistics given that only four venues will host the entire showpiece. The total number of events at the Games will be nine less than the 2022 Birmingham edition.

The 23rd edition of Games is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 2, marking Glasgow's return as host after 12 years.

The country is also eyeing the hosting rights of the 2036 Olympic Games for which a letter of intent has already been sent to the International Olympic Committee. PTI PM PM PDS PDS