India junior women's hockey team beats Aussie side Canberra Chill 3-1

Canberra (Australia), Sep 30 (PTI) Ishika scored a brace as the Indian junior women's hockey team defeated Canberra Chill 3-1 to notch its second win on the tour of Australia here on Tuesday.

Ishika scored in the 13th and 39th minutes, while Sonam slotted home a goal in the 27th as the visitors dominated the proceedings after conceding a goal in the 11th minute.

For Canberra Chill, Naomi Evans converted a penalty corner. However, that was the only success for the home side as India bounced back two minutes later with Ishika converting a penalty corner.

Locked 1-1, India went ahead just before half time as Sonam scored a field goal.

Midway through the third quarter, India added a third goal, as Ishika completed her brace and gave her side a 3-1 lead.

India, who have won two games and lost two in Australia so far, will play their final tour match against Canberra Chill on Thursday. PTI AM AM APA APA