India, Korea play out 2-2 draw

Rajgir (Bihar), Sep 3 (PTI) Hosts India maintained their unbeaten run with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against defending champions Korea in their opening Super 4 stage match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

Hardik Singh (8') gave India the early lead, before Yang Jihun (12’) and Hyeonhong Kim (14') struck in quick succession to put Korea ahead.

Mandeep Singh (52') restored parity in the final quarter to help India secure a point.

The Indians finished Pool A engagements with an all-win record, beating China 4-3, Japan 3-2 before demolishing minnows Kazakhstan 15-0. PTI APA KHS