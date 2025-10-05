India leave Pakistan reeling at 150/8 after 40 overs

Colombo, Oct 5 (PTI) Indian bowlers struck at regular intervals to leave Pakistan tottering at 150 for eight after 40 overs in their Women's World Cup match here on Sunday.

Nashra Sandhu (0) and Diana Baig (2) were at the crease after Sidra Amin was dismissed by Sneh Rana for a neat 81 off 106 balls.

Kranti Gaud took three wickets, while there were two wickets apiece for Rana and Deepti Sharma.

Muneeba Ali was run out by Deepti, while seamer Kranti had Sadaf Shamas caught off her own bowling to leave them at 20/2 in the eighth over and make their task far more difficult than what it was at the beginning of their innings.

Gaud also dismissed Aliya Riaz to compound Pakistan's problems and then accounted for Natalia Pervaiz (33) after the batter had added 69 runs for the fourth wicket with Sidra.

Earlier, Harleen Deol's composed 46-run knock and Richa Ghosh's late cameo of 35 lifted India to 247 after most of their batters struggled to translate their starts into big scores on a slow track. PTI AH AH UNG