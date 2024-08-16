India Legends Championship begins from Aug 28

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Legends Tour will stage its first ever event in India this month with the India Legends Championship which is set to be held at the picturesque Jaypee Greens Golf Course from August 28.

The inaugural Legends Tour tournament in India will carry a handsome prize purse of USD 500,000 and will be hosted by the legendary Jeev Milkha Singh.

The event will see 10 Indian golfers taking part, including the host as well as fellow Legends Tour member Jyoti Randhawa.

The Legends Tour, earlier known as European Senior Tour, is the official tour for players over 50. It is part of the PGA European Tour alongside the DP World Tour and European Challenge Tour.

The Legends Tour features a strong playing membership that includes former Major Winners, World Number Ones and Ryder Cup Players and Captains.

"It's going to be a big boost to Indian golf. It is very special for me, and I'm really excited that I'm going to be hosting and playing this event at Jaypee Greens," Jeev said in a release.

"Golf is the fastest growing sport in our country today. There are a lot of promising young players coming out - we have a great junior program, a very good professional tour.

"The way things are going, we’ll be seeing a lot more professional golfers coming out of India who’ll be playing on the world stage and making the country proud." HSBC India was announced the title sponsor for the event.

"Our ambition is to leave a lasting legacy in the sport, fostering growth and development at all levels," Sandeep Batra, Head, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India, said.

"Through this partnership, we aim to inspire future generations to embrace golf, while also ensuring a sustainable future for the game. We are committed to supporting golf's expansion in the country, and this collaboration marks an exciting milestone in our journey." PTI ATK TAP