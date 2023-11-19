India limit Australia to 95/3 in 18 overs in World Cup final

Ahmedabad: India kept themselves in the game after posting a below-par 240 by limiting Australia to 95 for three in 18 overs in the World Cup final here on Sunday.

Advertisment

David Warner (7) and Travis Head (27 not out off 38) went after the in-form pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, who was given the new ball for the first time in the competition with the hosts desperate for wickets.

Bumrah had his outswinger going from ball one against the left-handed pair and induced an outside edge from Warner's bat that went through Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in the slips.

Warner fell in the second over of the innings while chasing a wide ball from Shami, who struck after starting his spell with a wide.

Advertisment

Mitchell Marsh too showed aggressive intent and after putting away Shami for a six and four, got an under edge while going for the cut off a wide one from Bumrah.

Steve Smith (4) was the next to depart after being foxed by a Bumrah slower ball that thudded into his pads. The ball's impact was outside the off-stump but Smith chose not to review.

Australia reached 60 for three in 10 overs, after which spin was introduced from both ends.