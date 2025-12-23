India limit SL to 128/9 in second women''s T20I

Visakhapatnam, Dec 23 (PTI) India produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Sri Lanka to 128 for 9 in the second women's T20I here on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Sri Lanka struggled to get any momentum in their innings with Harshitha Samarawickrama (33) and skipper Chamari Athapaththu (31) doing bulk of the scoring.

For India, Kranti Goud (1/21), Sneh Rana (1/11), Vaishnavi Sharma (2/31) and Shree Charani (2/23) picked up the wickets, while there were three run-outs in the SL innings.

Brief Score: Sri Lanka 128 for 9 in 20 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 33, Chamari Athapaththu 31; Vaishnavi Sharma 2/31, Shree Charani 2/23). PTI ATK UNG