India look to snap back-to-back losses in clash against Argentina in Pro League hockey

Amstelveen (The Netherlands): Smarting from back-to-back defeats, the Indian men’s hockey team will look to improve its penalty corner conversions and address the recurring issue of conceding late goals as it aims to bounce back against Argentina in the FIH Pro League here on Wednesday.

It has been a disappointing start to the European leg for India, as they suffered 1-2 and 2-3 defeats against the Netherlands in the two matches played in Amstelveen. On both occasions, India conceded late goals, allowing the matches to slip away from their hands.

Another area of concern has been the penalty corner conversion. India were guilty of squandering several opportunities, managing to convert just one out of the nine penalty corners earned during Monday’s match.

With six matches still to be played in the competition, India currently occupies fourth in the standings with 15 points.

With a spot in next year’s World Cup at stake, the Indian team will be determined to put up strong performances in the remaining fixtures.

The team is now preparing for its next challenge against Argentina here.

“We are aware of the task at hand in the matches against Argentina. The team is working hard every day in training, and we are confident of doing well. Argentina is a strong team, and at this level, no match is easy,” captain Harmanpreet Singh said.

The two teams have faced each other frequently in recent years, and India hold a favourable head-to-head record against Argentina.

At the Paris Olympics, the two sides played out an entertaining draw. However, in the Pro League 2023/24, India defeated Argentina twice -- the second win coming via a shootout.

"We are prepared for whatever comes our way. We've prepared well for this tournament and tried various combinations and strategies in the lead-up. We are confident of putting on a strong performance against Argentina," Harmanpreet said. India have never lost a regulation-time match to Argentina in the Pro League. The only defeat came in a shootout in 2022 in Bhubaneswar.

"The team has a good track record against Argentina, but we’re not taking anything for granted. Those results are in the past — we need to perform in the present to stay on course for World Cup qualification," the Indian captain said.

"The team has been training well, and the coaching staff has been giving us a lot of encouragement. I’m confident we’ll deliver strong performances."