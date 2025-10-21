India lose 0-2 to Iran in Tri-Nation women football friendly

Shillong, Oct 21 (PTI) Sara Didar struck twice as the Indian senior women's football team suffered a 0-2 defeat against Iran in the opening match of the Tri-Nation friendly football tournament here on Tuesday.
Didar scored in the 64th and 74th minutes to settle the contest in favour of Iran, leaving India searching for answers in their tournament opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
The Tri-Nation Tournament, which also features Nepal, serves as a preparatory platform for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026.
The Blue Tigresses will aim to bounce back in their next fixture against Nepal on October 27, while Iran take on Nepal on October 24. PTI JOP ATK