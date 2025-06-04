India lose 0-2 to Thailand in friendly match; reality check ahead of Asian Cup qualifier game

Pathum Thani (Thailand), Jun 4 (PTI) A lacklustre India lost 0-2 against Thailand in an international football friendly in a reality check ahead of their crucial Asian Cup qualifying round match, here on Wednesday.

Benjamin Davis and Poramet Arjvilai scored for Thailand in the 8th and 59th minutes respectively as the home side dominated the match at the Thammasat Stadium.

India had won the last two matches between the two sides before Wednesday's defeat but Thailand, ranked 99th in the world, were clearly the better side on the day.

India are currently ranked at 127th.

The talismanic Sunil Chhetri, who had scored twice in India's 4-1 win against Thailand in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, nearly scored in the 24th minute but his glancing header was saved by a diving Thailand goalkeeper Saranon Anui.

India had also beaten Thailand 1-0 in the Kings Cup in 2019.

The match was part of preparation for India's crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifying round match against Hong Kong on June 10 in Kowloon.

The same was also the case for Thailand as they face Turkmenistan in their AFC Asian Cup final round qualifier.