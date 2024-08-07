Sports

India lose 2-3 to Germany in semifinal of men''s hockey of Olympics

NewsDrum Desk
Indian and German players vie for the ball during their men's hockey semi-final match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

Paris: India lost 2-3 to Germany in the semifinal of the men's hockey of the Paris Olympics here on Tuesday.

It was a dream chance for India to enter the final of the Olympics after 44 years but Germany played spoilsport to that.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (7th) and Sukhjeet Singh (36th) scored for India, while Gonzalo Peillat (18th), Christopher Ruhr (27th) and Marco Miltkau (54th) were the scorers for Germany.

India will now take on Spain in the bronze medal match, while Germany will be up against Netherlands in the final.

