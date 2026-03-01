India lose Abhishek, Ishan early in chase of 196 against West Indies

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) India were rocked twice early in pursuit of 196 as they reached 45/2 after 5 overs against the West Indies in their must-win T20 World Cup Super Eights match, here on Sunday.

Abhishek Sharma (10) fell after another disappointing outing, while Ishan Kishan (10) hit one to deep square leg off Jason Holder.

Abhishek hit a four each in the first two overs while sticking with his cautious approach at the beginning as India scored 12 runs off the first two overs.

It was in the third over when Sanju Samson provided the impetus, smacking two sixes and a four but Abhishek fell on the final ball, skying one into the air which was collected safely by Shimron Hetmyer off Akeal Hosein.

Samson (20) was at the crease with India skipper Suryakumar Yadav (1).

Earlier, the West Indies scored 195 for four in their 20 overs. PTI DDV ATK