India lose by 10 wickets against Australia in one-off Test

Perth, Mar 8 (PTI) India suffered a massive 10-wicket defeat against Australia on Day 3 of the women's one-off day-night Test here on Sunday.

Resuming their second innings at 105 for 6, Pratika Rawal completed her half-century, scoring 63 off 137 balls.

However, India lost the remaining four wickets for 149 in 48.2 overs, with Ashleigh Gardner (2/8) removing both overnight batters Sneha Rana (30) and Rawal.

Alana King (2/23) also picked up two wickets.

Needing just 25 to win, Australia openers Georgia Voll (16) and Phoebe Litchfield (11) completed the chase without much trouble.

Earlier, India had posted 198 in their first innings, but Australia produced a strong response, scoring 323 with Annabel Sutherland smashing 129 to give the hosts a crucial first-innings lead.

Brief Scores: India Women: 198 and 149 all out in 48.2 overs (Pratika Rawal 63, Sneha Rana 30; Lucy Hamilton 3/32, Annabel Sutherland 2/15, Alana King 2/23, Ashleigh Gardner 2/8) lost to Australia Women: 323 and 28/0 in 4.3 overs (Georgia Voll 16) by 10 wickets. PTI ATK SSC SSC