India make 172/5 in 40 overs against Pakistan in Women''s World Cup

Colombo, Oct 5 (PTI) India lost key wickets of Harleen Deol (46) and Jemimah Rodrigues (32) on either side of a 15-minute fumigation break for bugs on the field to reach 172/5 in 40 overs, looking for a late surge against Pakistan in their Women's World Cup match here Sunday.

Harleen, who looked set for a big knock, fell for 46 off 65 balls with four fours and a six trying to clear the ropes in the 34th over, while Rodrigues fell leg-before in the 35th to Nashra Sandhu.

On a slow wicket where Pakistan spinners managed to keep things in control while snaffling two key wickets, India also struggled to put pressure back on the opponents.

Harleen and Rodrigues added 45 runs for the fourth wicket.

Deepti Sharma (11), accompanied by Sneh Rana (4) are at crease. PTI DDV UNG