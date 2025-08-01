India make 204 for 6 on rain-affected Day 1

London, Jul 31 (PTI) India were 204 for six at close of play on a rain-affected opening day of the fifth and final Test against England here on Thursday.

Karun Nair and Washington Sundar were batting on 52 and 19 respectively as 64 overs were possible on the day due to several rain interruptions.

India added 119 runs in 35 overs in the extended final session for the loss of three wickets.

Earlier, only six overs could be bowled in the second session due to rain and wet outfield during which India lost captain Shubman Gill.

After rain forced an early lunch, India began the second session at 72 for two but Gill ran himself out on 21, after adding six runs to his individual total. Rain again interrupted the second session and tea was taken after that.

In the opening session, England took two wickets, dismissing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 2, as he was trapped in front of the wicket by pacer Gus Atkinson.

Pace bowler Chris Woakes then reduced India to 38 for two by cleaning up KL Rahul's (14 off 40 balls) stumps.

Brief Scores: India 204 for 6 in 64 overs (Karun Nair 52 not out, Sai Sudharsan 38, Shubman Gill 21; Josh Tongue 2/47, Gus Atkinson 2/31).