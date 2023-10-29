India make 229 for 9 against England in World Cup

Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) Skipper Rohit Sharma's half-century and Suryakumar Yadav's (49) useful contribution helped India labour to 229 for nine in their World Cup match against England here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Opener Rohit scored a 101-ball 87, while Surya struck a 47-ball 49. Shubman Gill (9), Virat Kohli (0), Shreyas Iyer (4) and KL Rahul (39) failed to score big.

For England, pacer David Willey grabbed three wickets, while Chris Woakes and spinner Adil Rashid bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl.

Brief scores: India: 229 for 9 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 87, KL Rahul 39, Suryakumar Yadav 49; David Willey 3/45, Chris Woakes 2/33, Adil Rashid 2/35). PTI AM AM PDS PDS