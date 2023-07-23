India make brisk start to extend lead by 281 runs against WI in 2nd Test

Port of Spain, Jul 23 (PTI) India made a brisk start and reached 98 for 1 in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day to take an overall lead of 281 runs, in the second Test against the West Indies, here on Sunday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) and Shubman Gill (0) were batting at the break after captain Rohit Sharma was out for 57.

Earlier, India bowled the West Indies out for 255.

Resuming the day at 229 for 5, the home side suffered a batting collapse as they added just 26 runs while losing five wickets in 7.4 overs.

India had made 438 all out in their first innings and the visitors took a lead of 183 runs.

Mohammed Siraj scalped four quick wickets on Sunday to complete a five-wicket haul. Brief scores: West Indies Ist Innings: 255 all out in 115.4 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 75; Alick Athanaze 37; Mohammed Siraj 5/60) vs India: 438 and 98 for 1 in 12 overs (Rohit Sharma 57, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37 batting; Shannon Gabriel 1/11). PTI PDS PDS DDV